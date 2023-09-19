2 killed on spot as two-wheeler rams into truck on NH near Vellore town

VELLORE: Two persons were killed on spot when the two-wheeler they were riding hit the rear of the lorry going in front of them on the outskirts of Vellore town on Sunday night. Police said that Palani (28) son of Sampath of Iraivankadu on Vellore-Bengaluru National Highway and Prabakaran (26) son of Venketesan of Virinjipuram on the same national highway were both mechanics in a private firm.

The duo were riding a two-wheeler when they rammed the rear of the lorry in front resulting in both being thrown off the vehicle and meeting a fatal end. On receipt of information, Virinjipuram police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Vellore Government Medical College hospital for post- mortem, registered a case. Further investigations are on.