2 killed as two-wheelers collide head on near Polur in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two persons were killed, one of them on the spot when the two-wheelers they were riding collided head on near Polur in Tiruvannamalai district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Subramani (41), a lorry driver of Arumbalur village near Polur, was returning from Devikapuram where he had gone to drop his brother on Sunday night. While returning his bike collided with another ridden by Kotti of Devikapuram, who had his friend Prakash on the pillion, coming in the opposite direction.

The accident resulted in Subramani being killed on the spot while locals rushed both Kotti and Prakash to the Polur Government Hospital from where they were referred to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

Kotti succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday while Prakash is still under treatment. Polur police registered a case and started investigations.