ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 May 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-29 01:30:54.0  )
2 killed, 5 injured in road accident near Sivakasi
MADURAI: Two persons were killed and five others injured in an accident, which occurred near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in the early morning on Sunday.

Sources said a car, in which the ill-fated victims were travelling, hit a parapet wall along the road at GN Patti after the driver lost his control.

The deceased victims have been identified as Veerapandi (48), car driver, who’s a resident of Sivananda Nagar, Sivakasi and Vetri (31) of Sivakasi. Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The injured victims are Poorna Chandrasekar (25) of Amman Kovilpatti village, his parents Ganesh Babu (47) and Maheshwari (46) and relatives including Muthulakshmi (49) and Tharun Kumar (9).

These injured victims were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital. Based on a complaint, Amathur police have filed a case, sources said.

DTNEXT Bureau

