2 killed, 2 injured while blasting rock in quarry at Sundarapuri in Dindigul dist

MADURAI: Two men were killed and two others suffered injuries while blasting a rock in a stone quarry, located at Sundarapuri village near Vedasandur in Dindigul district on Thursday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Narayanan (60) of Arasampatti and Velu alias Mathew (55) of Sundarapuri, sources said. Vadamadurai police inspected the spot and found that the victims were among several workers employed in the quarry.

The ill-fated workers were engaged in arranging explosives to detonate the hard rock. Unfortunately it went off all of a sudden, killing them on the spot.

The injured victims were Gopal and Mariappan of Sundarapuri village and were rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital. S Gandhirajan, Vedasandur MLA also inspected the spot. Based on a complaint, Vedasandur police have filed a case, sources said.