2 killed, 2 injured in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass accident

TIRUCHY: A father-daughter duo died while two others sustained severe injuries after two cars collided with each other in Tiruchy on Saturday. M Murugan (40), a resident of Varadaraju road in Madurai along with his wife Sowmya (34), son Karthik (11), and daughter Dhiya (6) were returning to Madurai after visiting Tiruchy on Friday late hours.

When they were reaching Viralimalai in the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, the tyre of the car burst, and Murugan who was driving lost control.

The car hit the centre median and crossed over to the other side to hit a car coming from Madurai in which all four sustained severe injuries.

Soon the public along with the other car’s driver Nagarajan rushed the injured to Manapparai GH but Dhiya died on the way while Murugan died soon after reaching the hospital, Sowmya and Karthik are undergoing treatment.

Viralimalai police are investigating.