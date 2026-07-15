2 killed, 1 hurt as bike hits lorry in Tiruchy

When they tried to cross the road in the wrong direction, their bike hit a lorry bound for Tiruchy. Vinoth and Ramesh were crushed to death, while Saravanankumar sustained severe injuries.

On information, Cantonment police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH. Saravanankumar was also rushed to the GH. South Traffic Intelligence police registered a case and are investigating.