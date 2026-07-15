2 killed, 1 hurt as bike hits lorry in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot while one sustained injuries after their two-wheeler hit a lorry when they were riding in the wrong direction in Tiruchy on Wednesday.
Saravanakumar (30) from Karumandapam in Tiruchy, his friends Vinoth (30) from Samathuvapuram and Ramesh (25) from Valanadu Kaikatti, working in a mess in Karumandapam, were proceeding to Dindigul on a bike on Wednesday morning.
When they tried to cross the road in the wrong direction, their bike hit a lorry bound for Tiruchy. Vinoth and Ramesh were crushed to death, while Saravanankumar sustained severe injuries.
On information, Cantonment police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH. Saravanankumar was also rushed to the GH. South Traffic Intelligence police registered a case and are investigating.