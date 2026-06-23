2 kids among 3 killed in Sivagiri car crash

TENKASI: A 51-year-old driver and his two grandchildren were killed after their car crashed into a roadside tree on the Tenkasi-Madurai National Highway near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district in the early hours of Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Velusamy (51) of Sethur near Rajapalayam, his granddaughter Keerthi Nachiyar (10), a Class IV student, and grandson Harish Kailash (7), a Class II student. All three died on the spot.
Two other occupants of the car, Muni (30), a mason from Sivagiri, and Vasanth (23), an Army personnel from Sethur, sustained fractures and were admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital after receiving first aid at the Sivagiri Government Hospital.
According to police, the five were travelling from Sethur to Sivagiri shortly after midnight to visit relatives. Velusamy was driving the car.
When the vehicle reached the Mottamalai curve north of Sivagiri on the Tenkasi-Madurai National Highway, the driver allegedly swerved to give way to an approaching lorry. In the process, he lost control and the car rammed a roadside tree.
The impact crushed the vehicle, trapping the occupants inside.
Police led by Sivagiri Sub-Inspector Solaiyappan rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The victims were sent to the Sivagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. Puliyangudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan is supervising the probe.