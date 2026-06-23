2 kids among 3 killed in Sivagiri car crash

The deceased were identified as Velusamy (51) of Sethur near Rajapalayam, his granddaughter Keerthi Nachiyar (10), a Class IV student, and grandson Harish Kailash (7), a Class II student. All three died on the spot.

Two other occupants of the car, Muni (30), a mason from Sivagiri, and Vasanth (23), an Army personnel from Sethur, sustained fractures and were admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital after receiving first aid at the Sivagiri Government Hospital.