2 kids among 3 killed in Kaveripakkam mishap

The deceased were identified as Velu (60), of Ocheri near Kaveripakkam, his granddaughter Gunasree (7), and his grandson Aswanth (7). Another grandson, Ajay (9), sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at the Government Hospital in Walajah.

According to police, Velu was taking his three grandchildren to their private school in Kaveripakkam on his scooter when the accident occurred on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

Police said an ice cream-laden goods van travelling from Chennai towards Vellore allegedly hit the scooter from behind near Kaveripakkam, throwing all four occupants onto the road.