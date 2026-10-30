2 illegal dyeing units in Karur demolished for discharging untreated effluents

TIRUCHY: Two unlicensed dyeing units found to be discharging effluents into the Amaravati River were razed down in Karur on Friday.
Following repeated complaints against dyeing units discharging effluents into water bodies across Karur district, the district administration established a district coordination committee to conduct an inspection, submit a report and recommend action if norms were flouted. Subsequently, the officials from the revenue department and pollution control board commenced an elaborate inspection of the dyeing units functioning in various places.
After the October 9 inspection confirmed that untreated effluents were being discharged into the Amaravati River, the inspection was intensified.
On Friday, a team of officials, including Sub Collector Venkatesan and District Pollution Control Board Engineer Tholkappian, conducted an inspection at two dyeing units at Mavadiyankoil Street and Ballammalpuram in the Karur Corporation limits; both were functioning near the banks of the Amaravati.
Both unlicensed units were found to be discharging untreated effluents into the Amaravati River. Soon, the officials ordered the demolition of both units.
“We will continue to inspect all the units functioning across the district and severe action would be initiated immediately if the units are found to be flouting norms," the officials said.