2 illegal dyeing units in Karur demolished for discharging untreated effluents

On Friday, a team of officials, including Sub Collector Venkatesan and District Pollution Control Board Engineer Tholkappian, conducted an inspection at two dyeing units at Mavadiyankoil Street and Ballammalpuram in the Karur Corporation limits; both were functioning near the banks of the Amaravati.

Both unlicensed units were found to be discharging untreated effluents into the Amaravati River. Soon, the officials ordered the demolition of both units.

“We will continue to inspect all the units functioning across the district and severe action would be initiated immediately if the units are found to be flouting norms," the officials said.