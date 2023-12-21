2 history-sheeters killed by 10-member gang in Hosur

COIMBATORE: Two history sheeters were hacked to death and one of them was beheaded by a more than ten-member gang in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Wednesday early morning.

The deceased persons were identified as S Farhat, 30 from Alasanatham, who is into selling apples and D Siva alias Ponvannan, 27, a drinking water can supplier from Vasantha Nagar, while their accomplice Prakash, 30 from Parvathi Nagar managed to escape.

Police said Prakash, Farhat, and Bala alias Balaji were arrested and lodged in Salem Central Prison in June in connection with a criminal case. While Farhat and Balaji came out on bail last month, Prakash, who was detained under the Goondas Act, secured bail to be released on Tuesday.

Police said Farhat and Siva received Prakash from the prison and accompanied him in a car to his house in Parvathi Nagar in Hosur. As they reached his house in the early morning hours, an over ten member armed gang hiding in the locality pounced on them. Police said Siva was the first to come under attack. His head was severed and thrown in a bush by the assailants.

By then, two others got into the house of Prakash and locked themselves inside. However, the gang members broke into the house and murdered Farhat, while Prakash managed to run into a nearby hillock and escape.

He then informed the villagers, who in turn alerted the Hosur Town police station. A police team led by senior officials arrived and sent the bodies of two persons for a post-mortem at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. Police suspect that the gang’s main target was Prakash, however, two others fell prey as they were accompanying him. A case has been registered and special teams of police have launched a search for the culprits. Further inquiries are on.