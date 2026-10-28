2 held with 45 live animals smuggled from Bangkok at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 45 exotic live reptiles from Bangkok via Colombo at Tiruchy International Airport and arrested two smugglers, including a woman.
Acting on specific intelligence, sleuths from DRI intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok via Colombo on October 26 at around 3 pm on suspicion and searched their baggage, in which they concealed exotic live reptiles in as many as 27 food packets.
The further search found that there were as many as 23 corn snakes, 16 ball pythons, five Argentine Black and White Tegus and one Snow White Iguana. Subsequently, the reptiles were seized, and the duo was arrested by AIU under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
According to DRI, this successful interception underscores the agency's commitment to combating wildlife trafficking through intelligence-led enforcement and close coordination with Customs authorities to prevent the illegal movement of wildlife into the country.
Meanwhile, the District Forest Officer S Krithiga said that the formalities are underway to deport the seized wildlife. The forest department would provide a due certificate for deportation after completion of all the formalities, she said.