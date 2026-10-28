2 held with 45 live animals smuggled from Bangkok at Tiruchy airport

Acting on specific intelligence, sleuths from DRI intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok via Colombo on October 26 at around 3 pm on suspicion and searched their baggage, in which they concealed exotic live reptiles in as many as 27 food packets.

The further search found that there were as many as 23 corn snakes, 16 ball pythons, five Argentine Black and White Tegus and one Snow White Iguana. Subsequently, the reptiles were seized, and the duo was arrested by AIU under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.