    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2024 7:29 AM IST
    2 held in Karur for peddling sedative pills
    Picture of arrest used for representational purposes only (File photo).

    TIRUCHY: The Karur police on Wednesday arrested two youths on charges of selling sedative pills. Based on a tip-off that sedative pills are widely available in the Karur city limits, a team of police who were on vigil held a surprise raid at Pasupathipalayam roundabout where they found two men suspiciously moving around and attempted to flee on seeing the police. The police team secured the duo — Gowtham alias Nari Gowtham (24) from Vengamedu and Sanjith (20) from Tamil Nagar. Police found that they peddled pills to the youths. The duo was arrested and few pills were seized.

