2 held in Kancheepuram for making hoax bomb threats on social media

CHENNAI: Police arrested two youngsters, who posted on social media that the police stations in the Kancheepuram district would be blasted in view of the birth anniversary of deceased Don Sridhar.

Recently, the supporters of Don Sridhar posted a video on their social media pages that police stations in Kancheepuram would be blasted.

Sridhar when he was alive, used to threaten the police in the same way that if anyone arrested his supporters the station would be blasted within 15 minutes.

Following that the Kancheepuram DRO filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime Police. The police after registering the case were trying to identify the people who posted the video.

The police found that the videos were created and uploaded by one Vijayakumar (29) of Kancheepuram with the help of Rohit (20), a college student from Kancheepuram. Police found both of them are also members of the PMK. Both were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.