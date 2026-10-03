2 held for Rs 1,418 crore Erode investment fraud

The arrested individuals, S Naveen Kumar and S Muthuselvam, were taken into custody on September 29 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED’s Chennai Zonal Office-II, said. The Special Court for PMLA cases remanded them in judicial custody.

The ED’s money laundering probe stems from an FIR registered by the District Crime Branch, Erode, under money laundering and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act.