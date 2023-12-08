2 habitual offenders among 3 held for waylaying man in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Three youth were arrested in Thoothukudi on charges of robbery. The accused were identified as J Joseph alias Jeyaraj (28) of Housing Board Colony, Thoothukudi, P Saravanakumar (24) and M Marishankar (23) of Krishnarajapuram, sources said on Thursday.

A 47-year old man K Murugan of Bommaiyapuram village, Vilathikulam was waylaid near SIPCOT Roundtana by these three accused while they were moving by a two-wheeler and snatched away cash of Rs 2,000 from him. After nabbing the accused, the SIPCOT police seized the stolen money. Among those three accused, Jeyaraj and Marishankar are habitual offenders and six cases including drug peddling were booked against them in Thoothukudi, sources said.