2 gored to death during bull-taming event in Sivaganga district

MADURAI: Two persons were gored to death by a bull during Manjuvirattu (bull taming sport) near Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Sunday. The deceased victims have been identified as Saran (28) of Sekkipatti village, Melur of Madurai district and Kichan (60) of Singampunari.

While Saran succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the other victim Kichan died on the way to the hospital, sources said. Manjuvirattu was conducted as part of the temple festival in the Tamil month of Vaikasi in Siyamuthupatti kanmoi. Around 15 persons were injured.

Over 300 bulls from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated in the event. However, SS Kottai police filed a case against five persons as the organisers did not obtain prior permission to conduct Manjuvirattu, sources said.