2 forest guards attacked by sea cucumber smugglers near Thoothukudi harbour

MADURAI: Two forest guards of Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division came under murderous attack while patrolling near Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Wednesday night.

The injured were R Manikandan (23) and A Sudhakar (28), sources said.

According to R Jino Blessil, Range Officer, Thoothukudi Wildlife Range, the forest guards found two men, one identified as J Fredlin (22) moving suspiciously.

When the guards questioned, they hurled empty bottles and attacked them with sharp weapons. The guards suffered deep cuts on their backs and shoulders. The assailants fled the scene leaving the bag that contained two kilograms of sea cucumber.

Thoothukudi South Police arrested Fredlin and a hunt is on to nab his accomplice.