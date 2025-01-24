2 Express trains rescheduled on Jan 24, check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the rescheduling and change in origination of a few more express trains due to late running of pairing rake.

Train No. 07602 Villupuram – Secunderabad Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 04.05PM on 24.01.2025 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 08.05 PM due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hours).

Train No. 07152 Kottayam – Kacheguda Special scheduled to leave Kottayam at 08.30 PM on 24.01.2025 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Kottayam at 10.30 PM due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 2 hours)