2 Erode cops were suspended for demanding money to release seized tobacco items

COIMBATORE: Two cops from Erode, who stocked seized tobacco products and demanded money to release the goods were placed under suspension on Tuesday. Cops Prabhu (28) and Siva Kumar (30) who were in the traffic wing at Bhavani Kooduthurai, had stopped a van from Bengaluru on July 12 for a vehicle check. They found banned tobacco products in 27 sacks weighing 295 kg and worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. The cops took the van to a house in Veppadai in Namakkal, where they stocked the goods and let off the vehicle and its driver. The van driver Rajendran informed his owner, who then complained with Erode Superintendent of Police G Jawahar. Bhavani police seized the tobacco products. SP on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Prabhu and Siva Kumar.