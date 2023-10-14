2 engineering students among 4 killed in different accidents in central dists

TIRUCHY: Four persons, including two engineering students, were killed in two different accidents on Friday. A Vignesh (20) from Ayyampettai in Tiruvarur was pursuing third year engineering in a private college in Nagapattinam.

He was proceeding to his college in a bike along with his classmate G Jaganathan (19) from Vadaver in Tiruvarur on Friday. When the duo were nearing Kattur Main Road in Tiruvarur, a school bus that was proceeding in the opposite direction hit them. Public rushed the severely injured duo to Tiruvarur Govt Medical College Hospital.

However, they succumbed despite treatment. Tiruvarur Taluk police registered a case. Similarly, a group of fish vendors- S Sekar (52) from Pattukkottai, K Thangarasu (60), M Mallika (60), T Chokkalingam (55), R Ashokan (48), S Arumugam (50) and R Sakthivel went to purchase fish from Jegathapattinam and Sethubavachatram in a load van.

After purchasing fish, they proceeded to Thanjavur. When they were reaching Ammachathiram near Pattukkottai, the van’s tyre burst and the vehicle toppled. All the occupants sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital.

However, Thangaraj died on the way to hospital, while Sekar referred to Thanjavur Medical College died despite treatment. Sethubavachatram police registered a case and are investigating.