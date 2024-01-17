2 electrocuted as TNSTC bus rams electric post

COIMBATORE: Two persons including a TNSTC bus driver died of electrocution when their bus rammed into an electric post near Gudalur on Monday night. Police identified the deceased as bus driver Nagaraj (49), and Balaji (51), an auto driver who was travelling in the ill-fated bus.

As road repair works were under way, the driver had taken the bus in reverse to allow some space for vehicles coming in the opposite direction to pass by.

Unfortunately, the bus rammed into an electric post while reversing resulting in its power line to fall on the bus. The panicked passengers immediately rushed out of the bus, when the power remained got snapped.

However, in a while, the power resumed resulting in electrocution of Nagaraj and Balaji, even before they attempted to get out of the bus. The other passengers rushed the duo to Pandalur General Hospital, but were declared brought dead. The police registered a case and further inquiries are on.