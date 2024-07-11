2 elderly persons seriously injured in stray cattle attack near Madurai

MADURAI: Stray cattle menace in several parts of the Madurai continues to take a toll as two senior citizens were injured after being gored by the animal, on Wednesday.

Two persons including a woman were injured after they were gored by stray cattle at Othakadai Main Road in Madurai district.

The injured victims, who were over sixty years, have been identified as Lakshmanan (64) of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and Chellathai (65).

Lakshmanan suffered critical injuries as the cattle is believed to have gored him, He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, sources said.

The annoyed public sought stern action against owners of the cattle by imposing hefty penalties.