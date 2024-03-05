2 drug seizure case accused remanded in judicial custody, lodged in Madurai jail

MADURAI: Two accused including a woman arrested by the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a drug seizure case reported recently were produced in the Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Madurai on Monday.

Jesudoss (45) and Monisha Sheela of Chennai were the accused in connection with the seizure of 30 kilos of methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore. The seizure was made by the DRI sleuths in a Madurai-bound train on March 1. The Special Court Judge M Chenkamalaselvan remanded the duo to 15 days judicial custody. The duo were then lodged in Madurai central prison, sources said.