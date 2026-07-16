2 drug peddlers held in Tiruchy; 15,000 pills seized

Two persons identified as P Ganesh Pandian (21) and K Karthik (25), who had hoarded a huge quantity of sedative pills, were secured.

Police seized 15,000 pills, cash of Rs 1 lakh, four laptops and a two-wheeler. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the police that they were peddling the drugs across the city. Subsequently, they were arrested and remanded under judicial custody.