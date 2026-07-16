2 drug peddlers held in Tiruchy; 15,000 pills seized

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City police arrested two persons on Thursday on charges of peddling sedative pills and seized 15,000 pills and cash from the duo.
Based on the information received by the Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, that a huge quantity of drugs was hoarded, the police searched a house in Malligai Street at Big Bazaar.
Two persons identified as P Ganesh Pandian (21) and K Karthik (25), who had hoarded a huge quantity of sedative pills, were secured.
Police seized 15,000 pills, cash of Rs 1 lakh, four laptops and a two-wheeler. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the police that they were peddling the drugs across the city. Subsequently, they were arrested and remanded under judicial custody.