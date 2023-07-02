2 die as tractor hits two-wheeler in Ariyalur, kin demand compensation

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot after a tractor hit their two-wheeler near Senthurai in Ariyalur on Saturday. Meanwhile, the kin resorted protested in front of the Senthurai police station demanding compensation and immediate arrest of the tractor driver. P Pakkiaraj (38), a resident of Sirukalathur village near Senthurai, was going home after work on Friday night. A cook in the AD Welfare hostel, he also picked up his relatives, S Amutha (33) and P Amaravathi (30), both construction workers, on his way.

When they were nearing Maruvathur, a tractor in the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler and all three were thrown off in the impact. While the tractor driver fled the scene, the onlookers rushed to the spot and rescued them and sent them to Senthurai GH. However, Amutha died a few minutes after reaching the hospital and Pakkiaraj and Amaravathi were referred to the Ariyalur Medical College hospital. But Pakkiaraj succumbed on the way to the medical college. On information, the Senthurai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also registered a case and seized the tractor.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the kin of the deceased gathered in front of the Senthurai police station and staged a roadblock protest. They demanded the immediate arrest of the tractor driver and compensation to the kin of the deceased. They dispersed from the spot after the assurance from the police.

Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on Senthurai main road.