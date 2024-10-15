2 die, 18 hurt as college bus collides with van in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons died and 18 sustained injuries after a college bus and a load van were involved in a head-on collision in Thanjavur on Monday.

Mohammed Sameer (27) of Kumbakonam and Karthi (28) of Moopakovil who were working in a Kumbakonam flower agency, went to Mayiladuthurai to unload flowers on Monday morning.

When the load-van reached Govindapuram, a college bus which was running amok after a tyre burst rammed head-on the vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

Mohammed Sameer and Karthi died on the spot while Muthuraman (34), the college bus driver from Komal near Mayiladuthurai and 17 college students sustained injuries.

On information, Tiruvidaimaruthur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tiruvidaimaruthur GH, while the injured were rushed to the Kumbakonam GH.

Traffic was disrupted on Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai Highway for more than two hours. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.