2 die, 1 injured after bike hits electric pole

TIRUCHY: Two kabaddi players from Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai died on the spot, while another was injured, after their two-wheeler hit a electric pole on Saturday early morning.

Kavin (18), Jaswant (20) and Kalidas (24) were residents and Kabaddi players from Tirumullaivasal fishing hamlet near Sirkazhi.

Sources said that the trio were proceeding from their village to Sirkazhi on a bike to take part in a local tournament. When they were nearing Radhanallur village, Kalidas, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside electric pole in which, Kavin and Jaswant died on the spot. Kalidas was severely injured.

Upon hearing the noise, passersby rescued him and rushed him to the Sirkazhi GH. After receiving the information, Sirkazhi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Sirkazhi GH. DSP Rajkumar also visited the spot to conducted an inquiry.

According to the eyewitnesses, Kalidas was riding the bike at high speed without a helmet. The deceased had severe head injuries. Though seriously injured and being treated at the hospital, Kalidas is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered and investigations are on.