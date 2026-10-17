2 college students crushed to death in bike-lorry crash in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two college students were crushed to death in Thanjavur on Saturday after their bike rammed into a lorry parked along the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai National Highway.
The police identified the deceased as Vijay (22), a resident of Manja Pettai in Pudukkottai and his friend Sudarsan (19). Both Vijay and Sudarsan were studying in a college in Pudukkottai, according to the police.
They both were proceeding to Sengipatti in Thanjavur by a two-wheeler when the accident occurred on Saturday. Vijay was riding the bike, and Sudarsan was riding pillion. According to the police, Vijay and Sudarsan were travelling to Sengipatti to contest in a Kabaddi tournament.
When the duo was nearing Arputhapuram on the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai National Highway, Vijay, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and hit a stationary lorry alongside the stretch of the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai National Highway. In the impact, both Vijay and Sudarsan were crushed to death on the spot.
Upon receiving the information, Vallam police rushed to the spot and inspected it. After the inspection, they retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The Vallam police have registered a case, and further investigations are under way.