2 college students crushed to death in bike-lorry crash in Thanjavur

They both were proceeding to Sengipatti in Thanjavur by a two-wheeler when the accident occurred on Saturday. Vijay was riding the bike, and Sudarsan was riding pillion. According to the police, Vijay and Sudarsan were travelling to Sengipatti to contest in a Kabaddi tournament.

When the duo was nearing Arputhapuram on the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai National Highway, Vijay, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and hit a stationary lorry alongside the stretch of the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai National Highway. In the impact, both Vijay and Sudarsan were crushed to death on the spot.