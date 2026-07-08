2 college students among four held for consuming magic mushrooms in Nilgiris

The arrested were identified as Akash (20), a resident of Bombay Castle in Ooty who is pursuing engineering in Coimbatore, his friend Immanuel (19), a college student, and their associates Dhanush (21) and Harish (20).

According to the police, the four were intercepted during a patrol in the Fingerpost area and were found in possession of wild mushrooms believed to have hallucinogenic properties. A case was registered against them, and they were taken into custody.

The police said Akash had earlier been arrested in February 2024 in connection with the death of a 19-year-old nursing student, who allegedly consumed liquor and magic mushrooms during a weekend visit to his residence in Ooty. He was later released on bail and subsequently resumed his engineering studies in Coimbatore.