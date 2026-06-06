2 Coimbatore central prison inmates booked for assaulting cop

COIMBATORE: Two inmates of Coimbatore Central Prison have been booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting a cop following an altercation inside the jail premises.
According to police sources, inmates Anand and Jaimani were meeting their relatives during visiting hours on Thursday when they allegedly attempted to overhear a conversation between another prisoner and his lawyer. Prison guard Vellaipandi noticed it and instructed them to maintain a distance.
The two inmates verbally abused the guard, prompting him to lodge a complaint. During the inquiry, the prisoners assaulted Vellaipandi, causing injuries. The Race Course police registered a case against the two inmates. Further investigation is under way.