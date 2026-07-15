2 classmates stab disabled student inside government school near Sivaganga

The Government Higher Secondary School in Mallal village is run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, and the injured student, Sanjay Prasad (17), is differently abled and the son of Rajangam (45), a mason from Niranjan village near Kalaiyarkoil.

According to the police, Sanjay had just entered his classroom when two students allegedly attacked him with a knife. Sanjay sustained stab injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. The incident caused panic among other students, who rushed out of the classroom.