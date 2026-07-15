2 classmates stab disabled student inside government school near Sivaganga

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed by two fellow students inside a government higher secondary school near Sivaganga on Wednesday, triggering panic on the campus.
The Government Higher Secondary School in Mallal village is run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, and the injured student, Sanjay Prasad (17), is differently abled and the son of Rajangam (45), a mason from Niranjan village near Kalaiyarkoil.
According to the police, Sanjay had just entered his classroom when two students allegedly attacked him with a knife. Sanjay sustained stab injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. The incident caused panic among other students, who rushed out of the classroom.
Teachers immediately shifted Sanjay to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
According to Rajangam, around 10 days ago, there was a squabble between students at the school, and Sanjay was accused of assaulting another student during the quarrel. Following the incident, he had kept his son away from school for about a week. Sanjay has started going to the class only on Monday, he said.
Rajangam noted that he would drop his son off at the school every morning and pick him up in the evening.
On Wednesday morning, shortly after leaving for work, he received a call from the school watchman informing him that his son had been stabbed by some fellow students.
Asking how the attack could have taken place inside a classroom, Rajangam sought action against those responsible and demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.
The SIPCOT police in Manamadurai have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack. The incident has raised concerns about student safety and security inside school premises.