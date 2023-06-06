2 cases of tusker seizures in TN go to CBI SIT

CHENNAI: A CBI special investigation team, Chennai, took over two wildlife cases in Tamil Nadu in which three elephant tusks were seized in Vellore and Gudalur in the year 2022. Trading of tusks of male Indian elephants is a wildlife crime according to Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In the seizure that happened in Vellore – Arani Road near Sathumadurai village in December last year by forest range officer of Vellore range, six people had been listed as accused by the CBI.

The second case is related to the seizure of two tusks, which happened Vairavanar river bed in Gudalur forest range. In the second case as many as eight people, including five people from Kerala, are listed as accused by the CBI.

The CBI has takenover the case as per Madras HC orders. In both the cases, the people listed as accused belong to different gangs.