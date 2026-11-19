According to a press release issued by the corporation, officials from the Chennai North and Chennai West enforcement wings detected the violations during inspections under the Chennai Enforcement Division.

A compensation of Rs 20.12 lakh was imposed on one consumer and Rs 7.96 lakh on another for electricity theft. The consumers, however, admitted to the offences and opted for compounding to avoid criminal proceedings. They paid Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, as compounding charges. Consequently, no police complaints were filed against them.