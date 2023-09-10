Begin typing your search...

2 bikes hit head-on; 1 killed

When they were near Pillayarpatti, Hariharan (20) and his friend Tamil Selvan (22) from Kalimedu were proceeding on the opposite side.

9 Sep 2023
2 bikes hit head-on; 1 killed
Representative Image

TIRUCHY: Two bikes had head-on collision in Thanjavur on Saturday killing one of the riders on the spot while 4 others sustained injuries. Syed Abuthahir (55), from Vallam Periyar Nagar along with his wife Shajahan Beevi (52) and grandson Umar (8) were proceeding to their house from Vallam.

When they were near Pillayarpatti, Hariharan (20) and his friend Tamil Selvan (22) from Kalimedu were proceeding on the opposite side. They were driving at a high speed and suddenly, their bike had a head on collision with the bike driven by Syed Abuhthahir, killing him on the spot, police said. Others who were riding and driving the bike were injured.

TamilnaduTwo bikeshead-on collisionThanjavurOne Killing4 PeopleInjuries
DTNEXT Bureau

