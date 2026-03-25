2 arrested for hunting deer in Bodi

BODI: Forest officials arrested two persons for hunting and cooking a deer near Bodi.
The forest department received information that some individuals had hunted a deer in the Periyathukombai forest area, located under the Bodi forest range.
Based on this, officials kept watch in the area. During surveillance, it was found that Palpandi (31), son of Ganesan from Siraikadu village near Bodi, Maasukkalai (32), son of Balraj from Mundal village near Bodi, and Seenimuthu (40), son of Rajendran, had jointly hunted, cooked and consumed a deer.
Following this, forest officials arrested Palpandi and Masukkalai. They are searching for Seenimuthu, who escaped.