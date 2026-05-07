2 Andhra boys rescued from bonded labour; man gets 4 years in jail

Upon inquiry, the officials found that the parents of the two boys were offered a sum of Rs 30,000 each by Lakshmanasamy (46), who involved them in rearing ducks in his field. Soon, a complaint was lodged with the Vallam police, and Lakshmanasamy was arrested.

The case was in progress with the Thanjavur Judicial Magistrate Court, and the Magistrate Prabhuram, who heard the case on Wednesday, awarded four years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to him.