2 accused in Sulur girl case get copies of charge sheet

COIMBATORE: The two accused involved in the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore were given copies of the charge sheet by the special court for trial of Pocso cases on Thursday.
The 819-page charge sheet, which has 215 documents and lists 104 prosecution witnesses, was filed before the court by police within a short duration of 18 days since the arrest of the two accused on May 23.
On the evening of May 21, the prime accused, K Karthi (35), a resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, abducted the girl from his same neighbourhood in a two-wheeler after luring her under the pretext of buying chocolates. He took her to a deserted spot near the lake bund in Kannampalayam and sexually assaulted her before killing her. His accomplice, R Mohan (31), who was aware of the murder, however, attempted to cover up the incident by giving misleading information to the police.
On Thursday, both the accused were produced before the special court for the issuance of charge sheet copies. Karthi, who is unable to walk due to fractures sustained during his attempt to evade arrest, was brought to the court in a wheelchair. The court directed them both to appear on Friday for the next hearing. They were then taken back to Coimbatore Central prison under tight security.