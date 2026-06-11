2 accused in Sulur girl case get copies of charge sheet

The 819-page charge sheet, which has 215 documents and lists 104 prosecution witnesses, was filed before the court by police within a short duration of 18 days since the arrest of the two accused on May 23.

On the evening of May 21, the prime accused, K Karthi (35), a resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, abducted the girl from his same neighbourhood in a two-wheeler after luring her under the pretext of buying chocolates. He took her to a deserted spot near the lake bund in Kannampalayam and sexually assaulted her before killing her. His accomplice, R Mohan (31), who was aware of the murder, however, attempted to cover up the incident by giving misleading information to the police.