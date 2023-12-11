1st warning issued as water level touches 136 feet

MADURAI: First warning issued as water level in Mullaiperiyar dam, which has the maximum storage capacity of 142 feet, touched 136 feet at 2 pm, on Sunday, a statement from the office of Assistant Engineer, Water Resources Department Section, Thekkady said.

Earlier, the water level stood at 135.75ft until 8 am, in the dam, which had an inflow of 1,802 cusecs of water and a discharge of 511 cusecs of water. The dam received a considerable amount of water following downpour in catchment areas along the Western Ghats, sources said.

The second warning from the Mullaiperiyar dam is usually issued when the water level touches 137 feet and third warning after the level reaches 138 ft. As per directive of the Supreme Court on May 7 in 2014, water could be stored up to a level of 142 feet. Southwest monsoon had failed and the water level did not rise much. However, the northeast monsoon provided copious rains, which enhanced the water level.