1st in Tamil Nadu this year, Vellore breaches 40 C

The temperature may rise 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the State and Puducherry by April 2. Chennai is expected to witness dry weather, with the maximum temperature likely to surge to 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature dip to 25 degrees Celsius on Monday.



Madurai city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), synoptic conditions are favourable with a wind discontinuity from the cyclonic circulation over north Odisha to south Tamil Nadu across south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. This condition may bring light to moderate rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, which is likely over the Western Ghats districts of the State.

Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu, and thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places until March 31. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until April 2.