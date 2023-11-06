1st flood warning in 5 southern dists

MADURAI: First flood warning in five districts along Vaigai river was issued after the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 66 feet on Sunday against its maximum capacity of 71 ft. The water level stood at 66.01 ft since 3 am, with an average inflow of 2,662 cusecs.

People on the riverbanks of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga have been advised to remain cautious.

Until 8 am., on Sunday, the dam had an inflow of 3,177 cusecs and an outflow of 69 cusecs of water. The second flood warning would be issued once the water level touched 68.5 ft and water would be discharged after the level reached 69 ft. Moreover, Varaganadhi river in Theni district is in spate as 462 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from the Sothuparai dam.