192-year-old British-era boundary stone inscription found near Ramanathapuram

The inscription recorded a verdict delivered in 1834 by John Blackburne, then Principal Collector of Madurai under the British East India Company, over a boundary dispute involving Perunali village of the Ramanathapuram estate and the villages of Mavalodai, Koothalapuram and Chinnur of the Ettayapuram estate, which now fall in Thoothukudi. “It states that the stone pillar was erected to mark the territorial boundaries after the dispute was settled,” Rajaguru said. “The inscription mentions that the western boundary of Perunali lies north of the five tanks, while the eastern boundary of Paralachi village forms Perunali’s western limit. Poolangal and Sengulam are referred to as the southern boundary villages.”

The findings have been communicated to the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology. The inscription contains 25 lines and begins with the phrase ‘Swastisri’. It records the Shalivahana Saka year 1757, the Tamil year ‘Jaya’ and the English date August 23, 1834.