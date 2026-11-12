1,915 special buses to ply from city for weekend, muhurtham,Soorasamharam

CHENNAI: To manage the expected increase in passenger movement during the weekend holidays, muhurtham and Soorasamharam celebrations, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the State from November 13-15 (Friday to Sunday), said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) on Thursday.
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchu, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 600 special buses will be operated today (November 13) and 525 buses tomorrow (November 14).
From the CMBT at Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 45 buses will be operated today and 40 buses tomorrow. A total of 50 special buses will also be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 55 special buses will be operated today and tomorrow.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns on Sunday, 545 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on November 15 (Sunday), based on passenger demand.
According to the SETC Managing Director, 8,976 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 7,054 passengers for Saturday and 12,367passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Book tickets on TNSTC mobile app, www.tnstc.in, WhatsApp (94440 18898), SETC reservation counters and kiosk machines