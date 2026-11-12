1,915 special buses to ply from city for weekend, muhurtham,Soorasamharam

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchu, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 600 special buses will be operated today (November 13) and 525 buses tomorrow (November 14).

From the CMBT at Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 45 buses will be operated today and 40 buses tomorrow. A total of 50 special buses will also be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From the Madhavaram terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 55 special buses will be operated today and tomorrow.