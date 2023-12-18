190 mobile medical teams deputed in southern districts of TN

CHENNAI: In view of the heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, 190 mobile medical vehicles have been sent to the four districts- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi to provide treatment to the people affected by the heavy rains.



The mobile medical teams comprise of a doctor, a nurse or pharmacist, a health inspector and a driver. These groups will be involved in post-flood epidemic prevention.

A mobile medical vehicle will also set up camp at 4 to 5 locations per day and engage in essential treatment and prevention of infectious diseases to the flood affected public.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the mobile medical teams will conduct camps for the next 10 days.