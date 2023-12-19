190 MMUs deputed in rain affected Southern districts, says Ma Su

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said 190 Mobile Medical Units (MMU’s) were deputed in rain affected Southern districts to treat people for rain related diseases.



“Each unit has a doctor, nurse, sanitary inspector and an assistant. They will camp in two to three locations everyday to take up preventive and control measures from people getting affected by communicable and post rain related diseases,” the minister said to media in Dharmapuri, after participating in a function to distribute welfare measures.

Subramanian said efforts are underway to restore a total of 54 Primary Health Centre’s (PHC), which remain flooded in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts.

“Similarly, the stagnated water in the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital is pumped out using motors. In Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, the diesel powered generators, with continuous supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were used to provide uninterrupted electricity in the intensive care units,” he said.

Further, the Minister said doctors and medical teams from Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts were deputed in the four Southern districts to provide necessary treatment to people.