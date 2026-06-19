19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Salem

On Friday morning, when her parents had gone to a relative's house, Gopika ended her life by hanging at her house in Vellalapuram near Chinnappampatti.



“As she couldn’t be reached over the phone, the parents rushed home, broke open the locked doors and found the girl hanging. She was immediately taken to Salem Government Hospital. However, she died on the way,” police said.



Her mother, Bhuvaneswari, said, “My daughter was upset as NEET was cancelled. Yet, she was preparing hard and appeared normal. She told us that she was allotted an examination centre in Vazhapadi and asked us to drop her off on Sunday."