19-year-old college student crushed to death by bus in Gobichettipalayam

ERODE: A 19-year-old girl died after being run over by a speeding bus near here on Saturday. According to police, the deceased Swarna is a resident of Gobichettipalayam near here, and a second year student of computer science.

She was driving to her college in the town when a private bus coming from the opposite direction hit and crushed her to death.

The incident occurred near Vellalapalayam road junction.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation is on, they said.