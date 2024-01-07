Begin typing your search...
19-year-old college student crushed to death by bus in Gobichettipalayam
She was driving to her college in the town when a private bus coming from the opposite direction hit and crushed her to death.
ERODE: A 19-year-old girl died after being run over by a speeding bus near here on Saturday. According to police, the deceased Swarna is a resident of Gobichettipalayam near here, and a second year student of computer science.
She was driving to her college in the town when a private bus coming from the opposite direction hit and crushed her to death.
The incident occurred near Vellalapalayam road junction.
A case of accidental death was registered and investigation is on, they said.
Next Story