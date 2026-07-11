19-year-old booked under POCSO for impregnating minor near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old youth has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old school student after promising to marry her, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Police said the survivor, a Class 12 student from a village near Karumathampatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore, became acquainted with the accused, who is from the same locality. Their friendship later developed into a relationship.
The youth allegedly promised to marry the girl and repeatedly had sexual intercourse with her. As the survivor is a minor, the case has been registered under the POCSO Act.
The incident came to light after the girl experienced health issues. When her family questioned her, she disclosed the relationship and revealed that she was pregnant. Her parents then approached the Karumathampatti All-Women Police Station and lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the youth under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. Efforts are under way to secure the accused.
The survivor has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation is under way. Police have withheld the identity of the minor in accordance with legal provisions.