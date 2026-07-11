19-year-old booked under POCSO for impregnating minor near Coimbatore

The incident came to light after the girl experienced health issues. When her family questioned her, she disclosed the relationship and revealed that she was pregnant. Her parents then approached the Karumathampatti All-Women Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the youth under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. Efforts are under way to secure the accused.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation is under way. Police have withheld the identity of the minor in accordance with legal provisions.