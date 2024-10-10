19-year-old aspirant from Edappadi latest NEET 'martyr' from Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Upset over scoring poor marks in the NEET exam, a 19-year-old girl from Edappadi in Salem ended her life by suicide on Tuesday.

Police said S Punitha from Bodinaickenpatti near Edappadi had completed school two years ago and joined a NEET coaching centre to join a medical course.

Police said she prepared rigorously for the medical entrance exam by joining a coaching centre a year ago in Rasipuram in Namakkal district. Despite subsequent attempts, she could not pass the exam. Punitha attended online counselling for paramedical courses but could not get a seat. Aggrieved by this, Punitha ended her life by hanging when she was alone at home.

On receiving information, the Edappadi police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are under way.