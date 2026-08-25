19-month-old boy becomes Tamil Nadu’s youngest deceased organ donor

The child, Pugazh, was born to Ajith and Ilavarasi. He was admitted to the hospital with hydrocephalus and underwent a ventriculoperitoneal shunt procedure. He subsequently received six days of critical medical care and was declared brain dead on Sunday.

After his parents consented to donate his organs, Pugazh’s heart was donated to a one-year-old child in Coimbatore. His liver was donated to a child undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. His kidneys were also donated to a child at a Chennai hospital, as reported by Thanthi TV.