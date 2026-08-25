19-month-old boy becomes Tamil Nadu’s youngest deceased organ donor

CHENNAI: The organs of a one-year-seven-month-old boy from Tiruvarur, who was declared brain dead while undergoing treatment at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, were donated with the consent of his parents, making him Tamil Nadu’s youngest deceased organ donor under the state’s organ donation programme.
The child, Pugazh, was born to Ajith and Ilavarasi. He was admitted to the hospital with hydrocephalus and underwent a ventriculoperitoneal shunt procedure. He subsequently received six days of critical medical care and was declared brain dead on Sunday.
After his parents consented to donate his organs, Pugazh’s heart was donated to a one-year-old child in Coimbatore. His liver was donated to a child undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. His kidneys were also donated to a child at a Chennai hospital, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Before his body was handed over to his parents for last rites, the child was given a State-sponsored ceremonial guard of honour.
Prior to this, a 20-month-old child had been the youngest organ donor in Tamil Nadu.