19 hurt in Palamedu jallikattu event

CHENNAI: 19 people sustained injuries during the ongoing Palamedu jallikattu event in Madurai on Wednesday. Among the 19 injured, 4 were bull owners and 6 spectators, including a young girl. One individual was hospitalised for further treatment.

Meanwhile, as of the end of the fourth round, 5 players successfully qualified to enter the final level of the competition, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The world-renowned Palamedu jallikattu kicked off on Wednesday on Maatu Pongal day with Minister P Moorthy and District Collector MS Sangeetha flagging off the proceedings.

The Mahalinga Sami Math Committee’s bull was the first to enter the arena. Prizes are being awarded to the participants, each time a bull is restrained.